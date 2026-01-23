Silver Surge: Record Highs and the Global Market Dynamics

Silver has soared to unprecedented levels, crossing the $100 per ounce mark for the first time in history. This remarkable surge is attributed to a widespread pivot towards safe-haven assets as geopolitical tensions escalate globally, compounded by expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States.

The precious metal experienced a staggering 147% increase last year, highlighting robust investment demand alongside persistent difficulties in refining processes and a notable supply shortage. In London, the hub of physical silver trading, banks and brokers facilitate transactions by managing buy and sell orders from global clients.

Beyond the physical market, silver is actively traded on futures exchanges such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange and COMEX in New York. These contracts allow traders to speculate on future prices without handling the metal directly. Additionally, investors can engage with silver through ETFs and shares in silver mining firms, making the metal accessible to a wide array of investors.