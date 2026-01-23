Left Menu

Silver Surge: Record Highs and the Global Market Dynamics

Silver prices surpassed $100 an ounce, driven by geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. interest rate cuts. Last year's 147% rise was fueled by strong investment demands and refining challenges. The market, primarily located in London, involves over-the-counter trading, futures contracts, ETFs, and investments in silver mining companies.

Updated: 23-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:22 IST
Silver Surge: Record Highs and the Global Market Dynamics
Silver has soared to unprecedented levels, crossing the $100 per ounce mark for the first time in history. This remarkable surge is attributed to a widespread pivot towards safe-haven assets as geopolitical tensions escalate globally, compounded by expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States.

The precious metal experienced a staggering 147% increase last year, highlighting robust investment demand alongside persistent difficulties in refining processes and a notable supply shortage. In London, the hub of physical silver trading, banks and brokers facilitate transactions by managing buy and sell orders from global clients.

Beyond the physical market, silver is actively traded on futures exchanges such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange and COMEX in New York. These contracts allow traders to speculate on future prices without handling the metal directly. Additionally, investors can engage with silver through ETFs and shares in silver mining firms, making the metal accessible to a wide array of investors.

