Mizoram's Rubber Renaissance: A Green Mission

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced an ambitious plan to elevate the state into a major rubber producer by harnessing 50,000 hectares of suitable land for rubber cultivation.

During a recent visit to the rubber plantations in Chungtlang village, Mamit district, Lalduhoma expressed confidence in the potential of the rubber industry. He highlighted that the effort began as a government initiative back in 1982.

Under the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, the government aims to plant rubber on 11,500 hectares within five years. About 4.5 lakh rubber saplings have already been planted on 1,000 hectares. The project includes purchasing machinery, building roads, and boosting marketing efforts through facilitated schemes.