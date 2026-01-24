Left Menu

Mizoram's Rubber Renaissance: A Green Mission

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced plans to expand rubber cultivation across 50,000 hectares. Originally planted in 1982, the initiative seeks to transform the state into a major rubber producer. The government's efforts include purchasing rubber machines, planting millions of saplings, and enhancing infrastructure and market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:15 IST
Mizoram's Rubber Renaissance: A Green Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced an ambitious plan to elevate the state into a major rubber producer by harnessing 50,000 hectares of suitable land for rubber cultivation.

During a recent visit to the rubber plantations in Chungtlang village, Mamit district, Lalduhoma expressed confidence in the potential of the rubber industry. He highlighted that the effort began as a government initiative back in 1982.

Under the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, the government aims to plant rubber on 11,500 hectares within five years. About 4.5 lakh rubber saplings have already been planted on 1,000 hectares. The project includes purchasing machinery, building roads, and boosting marketing efforts through facilitated schemes.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026