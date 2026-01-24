Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled: DRI Uncovers Hidden Fortune in Meat Grinder

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted 1.815 kg of gold, valued at Rs 2.89 crore, hidden in a meat grinder shipped from Saudi Arabia. The operation, prompted by a tip-off, led to the arrest of two individuals involved in the attempted smuggling at Mumbai's International Courier Terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has executed a major bust, seizing gold worth Rs 2.89 crore, cleverly concealed in a meat grinder. The consignment was couriered from Saudi Arabia to the International Courier Terminal in Mumbai, according to an official release on Saturday.

Cracking the case, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal team launched a targeted search following an intelligence tip-off, resulting in the discovery of 32 pieces of gold upon dismantling the suspected machine. This decisive action led to the seizure of 1.815 kg of gold under the Customs Act, as detailed by the official.

In a coordinated move, two suspects poised to collect and clear the shipment using forged KYC documents were apprehended. The consignment had originated from Riyadh. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to trace the wider network involved in this smuggling attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

