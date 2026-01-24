Gold Smuggling Foiled: DRI Uncovers Hidden Fortune in Meat Grinder

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has executed a major bust, seizing gold worth Rs 2.89 crore, cleverly concealed in a meat grinder. The consignment was couriered from Saudi Arabia to the International Courier Terminal in Mumbai, according to an official release on Saturday.

Cracking the case, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal team launched a targeted search following an intelligence tip-off, resulting in the discovery of 32 pieces of gold upon dismantling the suspected machine. This decisive action led to the seizure of 1.815 kg of gold under the Customs Act, as detailed by the official.

In a coordinated move, two suspects poised to collect and clear the shipment using forged KYC documents were apprehended. The consignment had originated from Riyadh. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to trace the wider network involved in this smuggling attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)