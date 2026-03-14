CPI (Maoist) Leader Demands Lifting Ban and Recognition as Political Party

Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, a former CPI (Maoist) leader, has requested the government to lift the ban on the organization and recognize it as a political entity. Despite not wanting to engage in electoral politics, Devuji emphasized that the group is prepared to lay down arms if recognized legally.

During a recent meeting, he appealed to the Telangana Chief Minister to communicate his request to the central government. CPI (Maoist) suffered significant setbacks due to recent anti-Maoist operations. Devuji, who joined the movement in 1982, expressed pride in the organization's long-standing fight against exploitation.

He highlighted his relationships with past leaders and called for the release of sympathizers imprisoned under anti-terrorism charges, criticizing terms like "urban naxal." Reflecting on historical societal changes, he noted ongoing inequalities amid global transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)