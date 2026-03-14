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CPI (Maoist) Leader Demands Lifting Ban and Recognition as Political Party

Thippiri Tirupati, a surrendered CPI (Maoist) leader, urged the Indian government to lift the ban on the organization and recognize it as a legitimate political party. Although not interested in electoral politics, he emphasized readiness to disarm for legal recognition and called for the release of jailed sympathizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:21 IST
CPI (Maoist) Leader Demands Lifting Ban and Recognition as Political Party
  • Country:
  • India

Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, a former CPI (Maoist) leader, has requested the government to lift the ban on the organization and recognize it as a political entity. Despite not wanting to engage in electoral politics, Devuji emphasized that the group is prepared to lay down arms if recognized legally.

During a recent meeting, he appealed to the Telangana Chief Minister to communicate his request to the central government. CPI (Maoist) suffered significant setbacks due to recent anti-Maoist operations. Devuji, who joined the movement in 1982, expressed pride in the organization's long-standing fight against exploitation.

He highlighted his relationships with past leaders and called for the release of sympathizers imprisoned under anti-terrorism charges, criticizing terms like "urban naxal." Reflecting on historical societal changes, he noted ongoing inequalities amid global transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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