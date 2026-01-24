Left Menu

Kohima on Track: Rail Link Breaks New Ground in Nagaland

A significant railway project is underway to connect Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, with the national rail network. The 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima line is set to enhance connectivity and boost socio-economic development in the region by completion in December 2029, creating new economic opportunities.

A new chapter is unfolding for Kohima, Nagaland's capital, as it gets integrated into India's national rail network through the 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima project. Initiated by the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), the project has achieved 40% completion, with four out of eight stations already finished.

The railway will link from Dhansiri on the Lumding-Tinsukia line to Zubza, just 20 km from Kohima, earmarked as a venture of national significance with a projected completion by December 2029. This development promises direct connectivity from Kohima to New Delhi.

The new railway line promises to revolutionize travel and trade for Nagaland, boosting economic growth with key milestones such as the commissioning of stations and the start of passenger and cargo services marking historic progress. Enhanced connectivity will extend benefits in job access, education, and commerce across the region.

