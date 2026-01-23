Kerala's New Era: Development Projects and Enhanced Rail Connectivity Launched by PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various development projects and train services in Kerala, emphasizing the central government's efforts in the state’s progress. The projects aim to enhance urban infrastructure, healthcare, and rail connectivity. Modi also launched credit initiatives to support street vendors and emphasized urban development's role in India's growth.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of infrastructural and developmental initiatives in Kerala, marking a significant step forward for the state. The initiatives include new train services and the establishment of several institutions aimed at fostering economic and technological growth.
Among the key developments were the launch of the Amrit Bharat Express trains, enhancing rail connectivity across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister also laid the groundwork for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub, aimed at bolstering Kerala's status as a center of science and innovation.
In a move aimed at empowering street vendors, Modi distributed PM SVANidhi Credit Cards, which provide interest-free credit facilities. He highlighted the Union Government's extensive investments in urban infrastructure, showcasing over four crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and healthcare initiatives benefiting the poor across India.
