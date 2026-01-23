Left Menu

Kerala's New Era: Development Projects and Enhanced Rail Connectivity Launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various development projects and train services in Kerala, emphasizing the central government's efforts in the state’s progress. The projects aim to enhance urban infrastructure, healthcare, and rail connectivity. Modi also launched credit initiatives to support street vendors and emphasized urban development's role in India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:54 IST
Kerala's New Era: Development Projects and Enhanced Rail Connectivity Launched by PM Modi
development projects
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of infrastructural and developmental initiatives in Kerala, marking a significant step forward for the state. The initiatives include new train services and the establishment of several institutions aimed at fostering economic and technological growth.

Among the key developments were the launch of the Amrit Bharat Express trains, enhancing rail connectivity across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister also laid the groundwork for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub, aimed at bolstering Kerala's status as a center of science and innovation.

In a move aimed at empowering street vendors, Modi distributed PM SVANidhi Credit Cards, which provide interest-free credit facilities. He highlighted the Union Government's extensive investments in urban infrastructure, showcasing over four crore houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and healthcare initiatives benefiting the poor across India.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India
2
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

 India
3
Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026