RSS Grows with National Focus and Social Harmony

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently concluded its three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting, focusing on expanding its organizational work nationwide.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the addition of 6,000 new 'shakhas' this year, bringing the total to over 88,000. The number of locations hosting these meetings has surpassed 55,000.

Emphasizing social harmony, the RSS conducted numerous significant events, including a major Hindu Sammelan in the Andaman. Efforts continue to honor historical personalities and plan for future activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)