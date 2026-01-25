Left Menu

Bengaluru: Gateway to India's Global Growth Vision

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlights Bengaluru's pivotal role in India's global presence following the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasizes urban development, foreign investment focus, and the significance of tier-2 cities, noting infrastructure and urbanisation challenges and opportunities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:13 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized Bengaluru's role in shaping India's global image after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. He noted the confidence industries have in Indian youth and highlighted Bengaluru as a hub for most Fortune 500 companies.

At the summit, key discussions included global data centers, aviation, renewable energy, and India's urbanization strategy by 2047, particularly concerning Bengaluru. Shivakumar stressed the importance of long-term urban mobility planning to accommodate growing infrastructure needs.

Highlighting potential investments in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Shivakumar stated these developments aim to create local jobs and prevent migration to larger cities. He also announced initiatives like the 'Yes Bengaluru' project and future plans for the IT and AI City amid local opposition.

