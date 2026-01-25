Tata Technologies Eyes Strong Growth Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty
Tata Technologies Ltd anticipates strong fiscal growth despite global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, says CEO Warren Harris. The company's acquisition of Germany's ES-Tech is set to boost growth. The auto sector's recovery prompts customer investment, enhancing confidence in double-digit growth for FY26.
Tata Technologies Ltd is gearing up for significant growth in the coming fiscal year, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. CEO Warren Harris remains optimistic about the company's prospects, buoyed by international automakers' continued investments.
The acquisition of Germany's ES-Tech group is expected to contribute positively to Tata Technologies' growth trajectory, adding about USD 40 million in business. Customers in the automotive sector are making pivotal investment decisions, offering a solid growth outlook.
With a focus on sequential double-digit growth and strategic investments in AI, Tata Technologies is prepared for a strong fiscal year. The company plans to expand its workforce to support anticipated growth, while maintaining a lean operational strategy.
