Nagaland Celebrates Democracy: National Voters' Day Highlights Commitment

Nagaland's enduring democratic traditions took center stage during the 16th National Voters' Day celebration. Speaking at the event, state Home Department's Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha emphasized the importance of decisions rooted in dialogue and consensus.

Highlighting the day as a reminder for citizens to reaffirm their commitment to democratic practices, Sinha urged against decision-making imposed by a select few, emphasizing the need for governance to reflect collective voices.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat reiterated India's dedication to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, and equality, as Sinha administered the National Voters' Day pledge. The event concluded with the Best State-level Booth Level Officer award to Sentitula, inspiring new voters to cast their ballots fearlessly.