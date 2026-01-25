Left Menu

Nagaland Celebrates Democracy: National Voters' Day Highlights Commitment

Nagaland’s cherished democratic traditions were underscored during the 16th National Voters' Day celebrations. Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha emphasized dialogue, consensus, and active voting as the pillars of democracy. Citizens were encouraged to vote without fear or influence, reinforcing the core democratic values of justice, liberty, and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's enduring democratic traditions took center stage during the 16th National Voters' Day celebration. Speaking at the event, state Home Department's Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha emphasized the importance of decisions rooted in dialogue and consensus.

Highlighting the day as a reminder for citizens to reaffirm their commitment to democratic practices, Sinha urged against decision-making imposed by a select few, emphasizing the need for governance to reflect collective voices.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat reiterated India's dedication to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, and equality, as Sinha administered the National Voters' Day pledge. The event concluded with the Best State-level Booth Level Officer award to Sentitula, inspiring new voters to cast their ballots fearlessly.

