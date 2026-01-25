Farmers March to Mumbai: A Stride for Rights and Reforms
Thousands of farmers and laborers have begun a march from Nashik to Mumbai, advocating for land rights, irrigation, and power supply. Led by the CPI(M) and Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, they threaten to gherao the state secretariat if demands are unmet. Past protests led to temporary government agreements.
In a bold demonstration of unity and determination, thousands of farmers and laborers initiated a foot march from Nashik to Mumbai on Sunday. Their demands encompass crucial issues such as land rights, irrigation facilities, and uninterrupted power supply.
Under the leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, the protesters rallied with red flags, expressing discontent over unfulfilled government promises. They have pledged to surround Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, if their demands are not addressed. The march sees participation from CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Ashok Dhawle and CITU national vice president DL Karad.
The protesters' agenda includes implementing the Forest Rights Act, land rights under PESA, and execution of irrigation schemes, alongside a minimum support price for crops like soybean and maize. A precedent exists with previous 'long marches' achieving concessions after significant pressure, as detailed by Kisan Sabha's Ajit Navale. Despite past assurances, the government's follow-through remains a concern for the protestors.
