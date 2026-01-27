Left Menu

School Bus Mishap in Kangra Leaves 10 Injured

A school bus accident in Jaisinghpur subdivision, Kangra district, has injured at least 10 people, including six students. The incident took place on Lahat-Shivnagar road. Police reported that the injured have been taken to Palampur Civil Hospital and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident involving a private school bus in Jaisinghpur subdivision, Kangra district, left at least 10 people injured on Tuesday, as confirmed by local authorities.

Among the injured are six students, two teachers, the bus driver, and the conductor. The mishap occurred on the Lahat-Shivnagar link road near Shivnagar.

Emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to Palampur Civil Hospital. An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

