School Bus Mishap in Kangra Leaves 10 Injured

A tragic accident involving a private school bus in Jaisinghpur subdivision, Kangra district, left at least 10 people injured on Tuesday, as confirmed by local authorities.

Among the injured are six students, two teachers, the bus driver, and the conductor. The mishap occurred on the Lahat-Shivnagar link road near Shivnagar.

Emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to Palampur Civil Hospital. An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway.

