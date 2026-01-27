Left Menu

Tragedy in Karachi: Gul Shopping Plaza Fire and Aftermath

The massive fire at Gul Shopping Plaza in Karachi resulted in 73 fatalities and prompted criticism of the Sindh government's safety measures. Authorities have sealed the building and announced financial aid for victims' families and affected shopkeepers. An inquiry into the fire's cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:07 IST
Tragedy in Karachi: Gul Shopping Plaza Fire and Aftermath
A devastating fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza has resulted in the loss of 73 lives, prompting intense scrutiny of local fire safety measures.

The incident, which took two days to control, has now ended with authorities calling off the search operation and sealing the wrecked building.

In response, the Sindh government announced financial assistance and loans for the victims' families and shopkeepers, as the investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

