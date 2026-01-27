Tragedy in Karachi: Gul Shopping Plaza Fire and Aftermath

A devastating fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza has resulted in the loss of 73 lives, prompting intense scrutiny of local fire safety measures.

The incident, which took two days to control, has now ended with authorities calling off the search operation and sealing the wrecked building.

In response, the Sindh government announced financial assistance and loans for the victims' families and shopkeepers, as the investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)