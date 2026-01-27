Left Menu

Aditya Engimach, a Rajkot-based precision engineering firm, has replaced its morning Hindu prayer with India's national anthem to foster inclusivity. Founded by Maulik Shah, the company specializes in high-spec components and aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST
Inclusive Work Culture: Aditya Engimach's Innovative Morning Routine
Maulik Shah, the founder of Aditya Engimach, replaced the traditional Hindu Prayer with Jana Gana Mana to promote unity among workers of all religions.. Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to promote inclusivity and respect diverse religious backgrounds, Aditya Engimach, a precision engineering company located in Rajkot, Gujarat, has transitioned from a traditional Hindu morning prayer to India's national anthem as its daily opening routine. This change reflects the company's commitment to unity and shared purpose without religious overtones.

Aditya Engimach, established in 2010 by Maulik Shah, who serves as the managing director, distinguishes itself in the precision-engineered components sector. Moving beyond the family business, which was valued at ₹110 crore, Shah built this enterprise on the principles of high accountability and advanced manufacturing, crucial to sectors like defence and aerospace.

The company operates from a 90,000 sq. ft. facility and maintains a portfolio of over 1200 custom-engineered products servicing 50+ global clients. Its trajectory aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, underscoring the importance of reducing import dependence and enhancing domestic production capabilities, ultimately fortifying the country's position in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

