India Secures Social Security Wins in EU Trade Agreements

India has established social security agreements with 14 out of the 27 EU countries, aiming for completion with all members in five years. These agreements prevent double contributions to social security by Indian professionals. The inclusion of SSA in EU trade deals marks a novel achievement.

  • India

India has achieved a significant milestone by negotiating social security agreements (SSA) with 14 EU nations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced on Tuesday. This initiative is poised to conclude with the remaining 13 EU members in the next five years, effectively alleviating dual contributions to social security for Indian professionals.

The move, which is a first in EU trade agreements, addresses a critical need for India by incorporating SSA commitments into the framework of the free trade agreement (FTA). Agrawal noted that this marks the first occasion the EU has integrated SSA terms within such an accord.

Currently, Indian professionals often contribute to social security funds in EU countries without reciprocal benefits. This framework aims to resolve such issues, making overseas employment for Indian businesses more cost-efficient and attractive. The agreements are expected to streamline administrative processes and reduce overhead for skilled Indian workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

