Tragic Asphyxiation in Nampally: Furniture Shop Blaze Claims Five Lives

A massive fire in a four-storey building in Nampally, housing a furniture shop, tragically claimed the lives of five individuals, including two children. Officials reported the victims died from asphyxiation, trapped in the building's basement when the inferno erupted on Saturday.

The shop's owner has been arrested, with charges of culpable homicide filed against him. The Telangana government promises a thorough investigation, as both police and fire department officials identified gross violations of fire safety norms. These included the illegal dumping of furniture and raw materials that blocked rescue paths.

Despite swift fire department response, the intense smoke and overcrowded premises made rescue operations challenging. The blaze possibly stemmed from an electrical short-circuit or gas leak. The state government announced financial aid for the victims' families and pledged preventive measures to avert future tragedies.