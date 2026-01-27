India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnership
The Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU marks a pivotal development in their partnership, promising duty-free access for over 90% of Indian goods in the EU and significant duty concessions for EU goods in India. This milestone aims to enhance trade, job creation, and strategic collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the conclusion of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union on Tuesday.
The agreement symbolizes a new chapter in the Indo-European partnership, paving the way for over 90% of Indian goods to enjoy duty-free access in the EU, while European goods will receive duty concessions in India.
This decisive moment not only represents enhanced trade but also strategic cooperation, promising job creation, stronger diplomatic ties, and a collaborative approach to global economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU-India Fashion Diplomacy: Ursula von der Leyen's Sartorial Elegance Shines in Delhi
Ursula von der Leyen's Fashion Diplomacy Shines in India
Ursula von der Leyen's Stylish Diplomatic Wardrobe Wows India
India, Europe to reduce strategic dependency at a time when global trade is being increasingly weaponised: Ursula von der Leyen.
India has risen, Europe is truly glad about it: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.