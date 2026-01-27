India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnership

In a landmark development, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the conclusion of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union on Tuesday.

The agreement symbolizes a new chapter in the Indo-European partnership, paving the way for over 90% of Indian goods to enjoy duty-free access in the EU, while European goods will receive duty concessions in India.

This decisive moment not only represents enhanced trade but also strategic cooperation, promising job creation, stronger diplomatic ties, and a collaborative approach to global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)