India and EU Forge Landmark Free Trade Agreement

In a significant development, India and the European Union have finalized a historic free trade agreement described as the largest ever for both regions. Officials announced the landmark deal in New Delhi, highlighting its potential to strengthen economic and political relationships amid global uncertainties.

The agreement seeks to expand the market across India and the 27 EU countries, creating opportunities for billions of people. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, envisioned this deal to reinforce their commitment to a rules-based world order.

With the EU as India's largest trading partner, this agreement signals a deepening of ties, aiming to boost trade and defense cooperation. The deal showcases enhanced collaboration at a crucial time, particularly as rising geopolitical tensions emphasize the need for economic openness and security.

