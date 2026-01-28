Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 11-Year Low Amid Economic Woes

U.S. consumer confidence reached its lowest point in over eleven years due to a sluggish labor market and high prices, according to the Conference Board. This has sparked concerns about reduced consumer spending, while economists argue this might not impact Federal Reserve policies immediately. Increased anxiety affects households across demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:23 IST
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 11-Year Low Amid Economic Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Consumer confidence in the U.S. has plummeted to its lowest since May 2014, plagued by fears over a struggling labor market and rising prices. The Conference Board's recent report highlights increasing anxiety among consumers, cutting across political lines and income levels.

This downturn in sentiment has led to concerns about potential declines in consumer spending, prompting discussions over President Trump's policies. Despite this, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its current interest rate policy.

Economists note a notable drop in perception regarding job availability, with a decrease in plans for purchasing big-ticket items. Meanwhile, the housing market sees rising prices despite attempts to improve affordability via recent policy measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026