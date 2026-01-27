Tharoor Denies CPI(M) Rumors, Cites Bad Timing for Meeting Absence

In a recent interaction with reporters in New Delhi, Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dispelled rumors about his alleged leanings towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Tharoor attributed his absence from a crucial Congress meeting to ill-timed travel commitments.

Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, emphasized his intention to discuss the ongoing speculations directly with the party leadership once the Parliament session begins on Wednesday. His absence from the strategic meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence was due to a late invitation, conflicting with his pre-scheduled flight from Dubai.

Despite media reports hinting at his discussions with CPI(M) affiliates in Dubai, Tharoor avoided commenting on these claims. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) and Congress party played down the speculation, affirming Tharoor's standing as an enduring leader within the organization.

