Rising Urea Imports Drive Fertiliser Sales Surge in 2025
Urea sales in the country increased by 3.8% to 31.16 million tonnes from April to December 2025, driven by significant imports, while domestic production saw a slight decline. Overall fertiliser sales were maintained through strategic imports and balanced production planning to meet crop nutrition demands.
The latest data from the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) reveals a 3.8% increase in urea sales reaching 31.16 million tonnes from April to December 2025. This rise is attributed to a substantial hike in imports, compensating for a minor drop in domestic production.
Amid peak crop nutrition months, the domestic production of urea was recorded at 22.44 million tonnes, while imports soared by 85.3% to 8 million tonnes. This strategic approach ensured the availability of necessary crop nutrients despite production shortfalls.
FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian highlighted the sector's commitment to keeping nutrients available via balanced production and imports. FAI's data indicates a gradual shift towards balanced fertilisation, supported by indigenous nutrient options and coordinated production planning.
