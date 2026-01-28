Rising Urea Imports Drive Fertiliser Sales Surge in 2025

The latest data from the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) reveals a 3.8% increase in urea sales reaching 31.16 million tonnes from April to December 2025. This rise is attributed to a substantial hike in imports, compensating for a minor drop in domestic production.

Amid peak crop nutrition months, the domestic production of urea was recorded at 22.44 million tonnes, while imports soared by 85.3% to 8 million tonnes. This strategic approach ensured the availability of necessary crop nutrients despite production shortfalls.

FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian highlighted the sector's commitment to keeping nutrients available via balanced production and imports. FAI's data indicates a gradual shift towards balanced fertilisation, supported by indigenous nutrient options and coordinated production planning.

