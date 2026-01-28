Left Menu

Rising Urea Imports Drive Fertiliser Sales Surge in 2025

Urea sales in the country increased by 3.8% to 31.16 million tonnes from April to December 2025, driven by significant imports, while domestic production saw a slight decline. Overall fertiliser sales were maintained through strategic imports and balanced production planning to meet crop nutrition demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest data from the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) reveals a 3.8% increase in urea sales reaching 31.16 million tonnes from April to December 2025. This rise is attributed to a substantial hike in imports, compensating for a minor drop in domestic production.

Amid peak crop nutrition months, the domestic production of urea was recorded at 22.44 million tonnes, while imports soared by 85.3% to 8 million tonnes. This strategic approach ensured the availability of necessary crop nutrients despite production shortfalls.

FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian highlighted the sector's commitment to keeping nutrients available via balanced production and imports. FAI's data indicates a gradual shift towards balanced fertilisation, supported by indigenous nutrient options and coordinated production planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

