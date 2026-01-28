Legacy of Ajit Pawar: Architect of Beed's Development Lost
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, known for his rapid development initiatives in Beed district, tragically died in a plane crash. His final act was sanctioning Rs 22 crore for local projects. Regarded as both a political leader and development architect, Pawar's contributions immensely impacted Beed's progress.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati airport, leaving a significant void in Beed district's development landscape. Pawar was on a mission to transform Beed through various projects aimed at upliftment.
Pawar had recently sanctioned Rs 22 crore for 24 development projects, marking what is now recognized as his last significant contribution to the district. As Beed's guardian minister, he ensured a continuous flow of development funds, which fostered progress and societal betterment in the region.
His efforts to launch the Ahilyanagar-Parli railway line and advocate for the Beed airport project were considered his landmark achievements. Local communities mourn his loss, citing his earnest dedication and capability, often dubbed the 'Dada Pattern,' as crucial to Beed's growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects
Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd
Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost
Himachal's Push for Infrastructure and Ecological Recognition