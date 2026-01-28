Legacy of Ajit Pawar: Architect of Beed's Development Lost

In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati airport, leaving a significant void in Beed district's development landscape. Pawar was on a mission to transform Beed through various projects aimed at upliftment.

Pawar had recently sanctioned Rs 22 crore for 24 development projects, marking what is now recognized as his last significant contribution to the district. As Beed's guardian minister, he ensured a continuous flow of development funds, which fostered progress and societal betterment in the region.

His efforts to launch the Ahilyanagar-Parli railway line and advocate for the Beed airport project were considered his landmark achievements. Local communities mourn his loss, citing his earnest dedication and capability, often dubbed the 'Dada Pattern,' as crucial to Beed's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)