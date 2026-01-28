Kerala Chief Minister Accuses Congress of Communal Appeasement
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses the Congress-led UDF of communal appeasement and adopting a lenient stance towards the BJP. Vijayan highlights Kerala's progress under LDF rule, while responding to criticism from V D Satheesan on financial mismanagement and deviation from communist principles.
On Wednesday, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UDF, accusing it of pandering to both minority and majority communalism and adopting a 'soft stand' towards the BJP.
Vijayan, speaking during the assembly's motion of thanks to the Governor's address, asserted that the LDF has consistently opposed all forms of communalism while ensuring religious harmony. He alleged that the Congress has undermined Kerala's interests by aligning with BJP policies against the state.
The CM lauded his administration for significant developmental strides over the past decade, citing improvements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. He emphasized the government's strict law enforcement against communal clashes and anti-drug initiatives.
