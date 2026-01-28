Left Menu

Active Clothing Co. Elevates Growth with ₹23 Cr Capital Infusion

Active Clothing Co. Limited secures board approval for a preferential issue of 20 lakh warrants at ₹115 each, totaling ₹23 crore. This move aims to enhance capital strength and drive growth, dividing warrants equally between promoters and non-promoter investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST
Active Clothing Co. Elevates Growth with ₹23 Cr Capital Infusion
Active Clothing Co Limited Board Clears ₹23 Cr Fund Raise via Warrants. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Active Clothing Co. Limited, a major player in the design-to-shelf industry specializing in apparel, has announced the board-approved issuance of warrants to boost its financial standing.

The board sanctioned the issuance of up to 2 million warrants, each convertible into equity shares valued at ₹10, with a selling price of ₹115 per warrant. This effort seeks capital from promoters and non-promoter investors, amounting to a potential total of ₹23 crore.

Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director, highlighted the significance of this strategic financial maneuver, citing enhanced flexibility and support for expansion plans, which underscores continued value delivery to a worldwide consumer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026