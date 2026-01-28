Active Clothing Co. Elevates Growth with ₹23 Cr Capital Infusion
Active Clothing Co. Limited secures board approval for a preferential issue of 20 lakh warrants at ₹115 each, totaling ₹23 crore. This move aims to enhance capital strength and drive growth, dividing warrants equally between promoters and non-promoter investors.
Active Clothing Co. Limited, a major player in the design-to-shelf industry specializing in apparel, has announced the board-approved issuance of warrants to boost its financial standing.
The board sanctioned the issuance of up to 2 million warrants, each convertible into equity shares valued at ₹10, with a selling price of ₹115 per warrant. This effort seeks capital from promoters and non-promoter investors, amounting to a potential total of ₹23 crore.
Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director, highlighted the significance of this strategic financial maneuver, citing enhanced flexibility and support for expansion plans, which underscores continued value delivery to a worldwide consumer base.
