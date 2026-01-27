Left Menu

Epic Gathering: 'Maha Jathara' Celebrates Tribal Heritage

The 'Maha Jathara' in Medaram, Telangana, brings together crores of devotees to honor tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The state has invested heavily in infrastructure and technology to support this major spiritual event, which commemorates a historical revolt against the Kakatiya rulers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:13 IST
In an unparalleled convergence, an estimated three crore devotees are expected at the 'Maha Jathara', one of the largest tribal spiritual congregations in the world, to be held in Medaram, Telangana from January 28 to 31.

With elaborate arrangements underway, the event marks the installation of deities with a series of rituals led by tribal priests, bolstered by significant investments for infrastructure and development by the state government, overseen by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The event pays homage to the historic rebellion led by Sammakka and Saralamma against Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century, showcasing a blend of tradition, technology, and environmental consciousness with measures like plastic-free zones and digital integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

