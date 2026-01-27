Epic Gathering: 'Maha Jathara' Celebrates Tribal Heritage

In an unparalleled convergence, an estimated three crore devotees are expected at the 'Maha Jathara', one of the largest tribal spiritual congregations in the world, to be held in Medaram, Telangana from January 28 to 31.

With elaborate arrangements underway, the event marks the installation of deities with a series of rituals led by tribal priests, bolstered by significant investments for infrastructure and development by the state government, overseen by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The event pays homage to the historic rebellion led by Sammakka and Saralamma against Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century, showcasing a blend of tradition, technology, and environmental consciousness with measures like plastic-free zones and digital integration.

