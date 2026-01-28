TVS Supply Chain Expands Reach: Acquires Swamy and Sons 3PL for Rs 88 Crore

FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, has taken a significant step forward by acquiring Hyderabad's Swamy and Sons 3PL for Rs 88 crore. This acquisition aims to bolster TVS's foothold in the FMCG logistics market within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to a senior company official.

With the transaction having an enterprise value of Rs 88 crore, it will be funded through internal accruals. Swamy and Sons 3PL reported a revenue of Rs 207 crore in FY2025, with a profit before tax margin of 3.2 percent. K Sukumar, CEO for India, Middle East, and Africa at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, emphasized that the acquisition is a strategic move to enhance their high-performance supply chain platform.

Arun Swamy, promoter of Swamy and Sons, expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with TVS, citing increased scale and potential for expansion. Despite the acquisition, Swamy will continue in his leadership role, ensuring a seamless transition while focusing on customer retention and business growth.

