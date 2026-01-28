Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life on Majarsumba-Patoda Road

A fatal accident occurred on the Majarsumba-Patoda road where a motorcycle rider, Santosh Madhukar Kagade, was killed after colliding with a truck. The incident took place in Beed district as Kagade was returning home. A case against the truck driver for negligent driving is underway.

A tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday evening on the Majarsumba-Patoda road, claiming the life of a motorcycle rider. The victim, identified as Santosh Madhukar Kagade, a 45-year-old resident from Morgaon village, Beed district, was killed instantly after his bike collided with a truck near Jadhav Vasti around 7.30 pm.

Kagade was returning to his village when the oncoming truck struck his two-wheeler. Police confirmed the crash at the accident site and have begun proceedings to file a case against the truck driver for rash and negligent driving.

Authorities are seeking witnesses and gathering evidence to further investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident, urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

