IndiGo CEO Responds to Operational Disruption Crisis

IndiGo faced significant operational disruptions early December, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays. CEO Pieter Elbers spoke on addressing these challenges, emphasizing that these incidents don't define IndiGo's 20-year legacy. The DGCA imposed fines and recommended measures to prevent future issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IndiGo's recent operational disruptions lasted just three days, but they cast a shadow over its 20-year legacy, according to CEO Pieter Elbers. Speaking in India, Elbers addressed the setbacks head-on, acknowledging the letdown to customers and the subsequent dent in the airline's reputation.

In early December, a series of disruptions caused the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%. The chaos led to the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852, affecting over 300,000 passengers nationwide.

Beyond verbal acknowledgment, Elbers committed to using this experience as a catalyst for improvement. The DGCA has since fined the airline Rs 22.20 crore and ordered corrective actions, including a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure systemic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

