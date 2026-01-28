IndiGo CEO Responds to Operational Disruption Crisis

IndiGo's recent operational disruptions lasted just three days, but they cast a shadow over its 20-year legacy, according to CEO Pieter Elbers. Speaking in India, Elbers addressed the setbacks head-on, acknowledging the letdown to customers and the subsequent dent in the airline's reputation.

In early December, a series of disruptions caused the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%. The chaos led to the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852, affecting over 300,000 passengers nationwide.

Beyond verbal acknowledgment, Elbers committed to using this experience as a catalyst for improvement. The DGCA has since fined the airline Rs 22.20 crore and ordered corrective actions, including a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure systemic reforms.

