Vedanta's Stellar Q3 Performance: A New Milestone in Base Metal Markets
Vedanta Ltd reported a 60% rise in consolidated Profit After Tax for Q3 FY26, driven by strong metal prices. The company's revenue increased by 19%, with notable production achievements in alumina and zinc. Vedanta's focus on growth and value creation is evident through record EBITDA and production outputs.
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Ltd, a leader in the metal and mining sector, reported a remarkable 60% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 7,807 crore. This upswing is attributed to strong base metal prices, as the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry.
The company's consolidated revenue surged to Rs 45,899 crore, marking a 19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Key contributors to this growth included a 57% increase in alumina production, reaching 7,94,000 tonnes, and a significant rise in mined metal output both domestically and internationally.
'Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta,' stated executive director Arun Misra, highlighting record EBITDA achievements and promising growth prospects. With robust financial health, Vedanta aims to unlock new opportunities and sustain value creation for its stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vedanta
- profit
- mine
- base metal
- alumina
- production
- EBITDA
- growth
- quarterly revenue
- stakeholders
ALSO READ
India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Rise in 2025-26
Swadeshi a disciplined strategy rather than a blanket doctrine; imports should be substituted wherever domestic production possible: Survey.
(Eds: Correcting percentage figure) India's industrial production grows 7.8 pc in December 2025 compared to the 3.7 pc growth recorded in the same month a year ago: Govt data.
Chile Set to Boost Lithium Production with Maricunga Agreement
India's Industrial Production Surges with 7.8% Growth in December 2025