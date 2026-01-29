Left Menu

Vedanta's Stellar Q3 Performance: A New Milestone in Base Metal Markets

Vedanta Ltd reported a 60% rise in consolidated Profit After Tax for Q3 FY26, driven by strong metal prices. The company's revenue increased by 19%, with notable production achievements in alumina and zinc. Vedanta's focus on growth and value creation is evident through record EBITDA and production outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:53 IST
Vedanta's Stellar Q3 Performance: A New Milestone in Base Metal Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd, a leader in the metal and mining sector, reported a remarkable 60% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 7,807 crore. This upswing is attributed to strong base metal prices, as the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

The company's consolidated revenue surged to Rs 45,899 crore, marking a 19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Key contributors to this growth included a 57% increase in alumina production, reaching 7,94,000 tonnes, and a significant rise in mined metal output both domestically and internationally.

'Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta,' stated executive director Arun Misra, highlighting record EBITDA achievements and promising growth prospects. With robust financial health, Vedanta aims to unlock new opportunities and sustain value creation for its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026