Vedanta's Stellar Q3 Performance: A New Milestone in Base Metal Markets

Vedanta Ltd, a leader in the metal and mining sector, reported a remarkable 60% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 7,807 crore. This upswing is attributed to strong base metal prices, as the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

The company's consolidated revenue surged to Rs 45,899 crore, marking a 19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Key contributors to this growth included a 57% increase in alumina production, reaching 7,94,000 tonnes, and a significant rise in mined metal output both domestically and internationally.

'Q3 FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta,' stated executive director Arun Misra, highlighting record EBITDA achievements and promising growth prospects. With robust financial health, Vedanta aims to unlock new opportunities and sustain value creation for its stakeholders.

