Silver and Gold Prices Skyrocket Amid Global Rally

Silver and gold prices saw unprecedented increases in the national capital on Thursday, marking a significant uptrend in line with global markets. Silver surpassed the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark, and gold reached a new height of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams.

The All India Sarafa Association reported a surge in silver prices by Rs 19,500, a 5.06% increase, bringing it to a record Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram. Previously, the metal closed at Rs 3,85,000 per kilogram. Gold of 99.9% purity also made gains, rising Rs 12,000 or 7.02% from its previous close.

Traders pointed to global market trends as the driver behind these increases, with both metals reaching new highs amid geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar. Internationally, gold hit a peak of USD 5,595.02 per ounce, while spot silver reached USD 120.45 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)