IndiGo Adjusts Long-Haul Flight Schedule Amid Operational Challenges

IndiGo has announced adjustments to its long-haul flight schedule, citing external operational challenges as the reason for these changes. The airline will suspend services to Copenhagen from February 17 and reduce flights on the Delhi–London Heathrow and Delhi–Manchester routes.

The disruptions are attributed to geopolitical circumstances affecting airspace, coupled with congestion at airports both in India and internationally. These factors have significantly extended flight times, straining the airline's schedule for its six 787-9 wide-body aircraft.

While the service suspension to Copenhagen will last indefinitely, the Delhi–Manchester route will see a reduction to four flights per week starting February 7, further decreasing to three after February 19. Similarly, the Delhi–London route will cut flights to four per week starting February 9. IndiGo aims to ensure reliability across its operations and avoid passenger inconvenience from delays.

