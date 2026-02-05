Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move: New Green Field Port and Shipbuilding Cluster
The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned over Rs 500 crore to acquire land for developing the Dugarajapatnam Green Field Port & Shipbuilding Cluster. Spanning 2,171 acres in Tirupati and Nellore districts, this initiative aims to advance the region's maritime infrastructure significantly.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step forward by approving more than Rs 500 crore for land acquisition aimed at developing the Dugarajapatnam Green Field Port & Shipbuilding Cluster.
This substantial investment will cover the purchase of 2,171 acres across Vakadu mandal in Tirupati and Kota mandal in Nellore district, as detailed in a recent government order.
Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu emphasized that this initiative will enhance Andhra Pradesh's maritime infrastructure, with RITES preparing a technical feasibility report supporting the project's development needs.
