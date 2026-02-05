Godrej Properties Defies Odds with Profit Surge

Realty giant Godrej Properties Ltd announced a noteworthy 23% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 193.87 crore for the quarter ending December. This impressive achievement comes in spite of a reduction in total income, which dropped to Rs 1,033.84 crore from Rs 1,239.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

According to their latest regulatory filing, Godrej Properties has retained its status as a leading real estate developer in the country, maintaining a robust foothold in key urban territories such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR.

The firm has also taken strategic steps to expand its market by venturing into the Hyderabad region, signaling a potential growth trajectory for its future operations in India's dynamic real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)