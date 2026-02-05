West Bengal's Economic Surge: A 7.62% Growth Forecast for 2025-26
West Bengal's economy is projected to grow by 7.62% in 2025-26, surpassing India's real GDP growth of 7.4%. The state's GSDP will reach Rs 19.91 lakh crore. Significant fiscal improvements are noted since 2010-11, with increased tax revenue and capital expenditure focused on infrastructure and development.
The Economic Review tabled in the West Bengal assembly predicts a substantial growth trajectory for the state, projecting a 7.62% rise in its economy for the 2025-26 financial year.
By this time, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to touch Rs 19.91 lakh crore, a notable increase from Rs 16.32 lakh crore in the previous year. This growth rate slightly outpaces India's projected real GDP growth of 7.4% in the same period.
Since 2010-11, West Bengal has shown marked fiscal and social improvements, with its tax revenue increasing multifold and capital expenditure seeing a consistent rise, focusing significantly on infrastructure development.
