West Bengal's Economic Surge: A 7.62% Growth Forecast for 2025-26

The Economic Review tabled in the West Bengal assembly predicts a substantial growth trajectory for the state, projecting a 7.62% rise in its economy for the 2025-26 financial year.

By this time, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to touch Rs 19.91 lakh crore, a notable increase from Rs 16.32 lakh crore in the previous year. This growth rate slightly outpaces India's projected real GDP growth of 7.4% in the same period.

Since 2010-11, West Bengal has shown marked fiscal and social improvements, with its tax revenue increasing multifold and capital expenditure seeing a consistent rise, focusing significantly on infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)