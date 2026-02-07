India-US Interim Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Global Growth
India and the USA have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, fostering innovation, tech partnerships, and resilient supply chains. This accord under 'Make in India' boosts entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups, reduces tariffs, and protects farmers' interests, promoting bilateral growth and opportunities.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States have taken a significant step forward by securing a framework for an interim trade agreement. This development promises to empower diverse sectors within both nations, catalyzing innovation, technological partnerships, and robust supply chains, ultimately propelling global growth.
Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this deal is hailed as a 'Big Win for Bharat,' according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The agreement underlines India's 'Make in India' initiative, creating immense opportunities for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups, while ensuring job creation for fishermen, women, and the youth.
The framework agreement also includes reducing reciprocal tariffs, matching the best rates offered to any country globally, while safeguarding Indian farmers' interests. This milestone sets a foundation for enhanced bilateral trade and paves the way for a more developed Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
