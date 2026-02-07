Left Menu

India-US Interim Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Global Growth

India and the USA have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, fostering innovation, tech partnerships, and resilient supply chains. This accord under 'Make in India' boosts entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups, reduces tariffs, and protects farmers' interests, promoting bilateral growth and opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:51 IST
India-US Interim Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Global Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States have taken a significant step forward by securing a framework for an interim trade agreement. This development promises to empower diverse sectors within both nations, catalyzing innovation, technological partnerships, and robust supply chains, ultimately propelling global growth.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this deal is hailed as a 'Big Win for Bharat,' according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The agreement underlines India's 'Make in India' initiative, creating immense opportunities for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups, while ensuring job creation for fishermen, women, and the youth.

The framework agreement also includes reducing reciprocal tariffs, matching the best rates offered to any country globally, while safeguarding Indian farmers' interests. This milestone sets a foundation for enhanced bilateral trade and paves the way for a more developed Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

 Global
2
Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

 India
3
Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

 Pakistan
4
Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026