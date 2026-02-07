Left Menu

Kennametal India's Q2 Surge: Capitalizing on India's Economic Growth

Kennametal India Limited reported a 16.4% revenue increase to ₹3340 Mn for Q2 ending December 31, 2025. Profit Before Tax grew to ₹353 Mn despite a one-time cost. India’s robust economic conditions and the company’s strategic approach boosted growth, particularly in the Hard Metal segment.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2025, Kennametal India Limited witnessed a remarkable revenue increase, amounting to ₹3340 Mn, a 16.4% rise compared to ₹2870 Mn in the same period last year.

The Profit Before Tax was reported at ₹353 Mn, marking a 9% growth from ₹324 Mn in Q2 FY25, even after accounting for a one-time cost of ₹34 Mn linked to new labor codes.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions in India provided a boost across key industrial segments, with Kennametal India's diversified strategy and focus on customer satisfaction being acknowledged as key elements to capture market share. Strategic pricing and volume growth, particularly in the Hard Metal segment, contributed to the company's solid performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

