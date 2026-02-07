Kennametal India's Q2 Surge: Capitalizing on India's Economic Growth

For the quarter ending December 31, 2025, Kennametal India Limited witnessed a remarkable revenue increase, amounting to ₹3340 Mn, a 16.4% rise compared to ₹2870 Mn in the same period last year.

The Profit Before Tax was reported at ₹353 Mn, marking a 9% growth from ₹324 Mn in Q2 FY25, even after accounting for a one-time cost of ₹34 Mn linked to new labor codes.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions in India provided a boost across key industrial segments, with Kennametal India's diversified strategy and focus on customer satisfaction being acknowledged as key elements to capture market share. Strategic pricing and volume growth, particularly in the Hard Metal segment, contributed to the company's solid performance.

