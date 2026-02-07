Union Budget 2026-27: A New Dawn for Odisha's Growth

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the Union Budget 2026-27 will significantly contribute to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India—and will unlock numerous developmental prospects for Odisha. Highlighting the Purvodaya scheme, Pradhan emphasized its role in positioning Odisha as a key development hub with a focus on the new era economy.

The budget includes a record allocation of Rs 10,928 crore for Odisha in the Railway Budget and aims to enhance infrastructure through initiatives like National Waterway No 5 and a new Rare Earth Corridor. Pradhan stressed the importance of new technology and mineral resource utilization in increasing employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Additionally, the budget proposes irrigation development in the KBK districts and tax reductions on kendu leaf to benefit workers. The fisheries sector is set to blossom by integrating women self-help groups and startups with the market. Odisha's tourism will see advancement through projects like 'Turtle Trails,' enhancing the state's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)