Left Menu

Union Budget 2026-27: A New Dawn for Odisha's Growth

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the Union Budget 2026-27 will lay a strong foundation for a developed India and open new avenues for Odisha's progress. Initiatives in bio-pharma, power, semiconductor, waterway development, and rare earth corridor aim to bolster the state's economy and create jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:33 IST
Union Budget 2026-27: A New Dawn for Odisha's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the Union Budget 2026-27 will significantly contribute to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India—and will unlock numerous developmental prospects for Odisha. Highlighting the Purvodaya scheme, Pradhan emphasized its role in positioning Odisha as a key development hub with a focus on the new era economy.

The budget includes a record allocation of Rs 10,928 crore for Odisha in the Railway Budget and aims to enhance infrastructure through initiatives like National Waterway No 5 and a new Rare Earth Corridor. Pradhan stressed the importance of new technology and mineral resource utilization in increasing employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Additionally, the budget proposes irrigation development in the KBK districts and tax reductions on kendu leaf to benefit workers. The fisheries sector is set to blossom by integrating women self-help groups and startups with the market. Odisha's tourism will see advancement through projects like 'Turtle Trails,' enhancing the state's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026