Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government is set to introduce seven new industrial policies to catalyze growth across vital sectors, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and footwear. This announcement came during the International Business Conclave at Advantage Vidarbha 2026 in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister emphasized Maharashtra's commitment to policy-driven growth, highlighting the effective implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as a key strength. He pointed to the state's Global Capability Centres and Bamboo Industry Policy as national benchmarks.

The event also witnessed the signing of three substantial MoUs, including a Rs 631 crore investment by CARE Hospitals and a Rs 10,000 crore commitment from Galaxy Solar Company. Telecommunications firm GR Infrastructure also pledged Rs 200 crore towards developing the infrastructure sector, underlining Maharashtra's vibrant industrial expansion.

