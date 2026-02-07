Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to unveil seven new industrial policies to stimulate growth in key sectors such as textiles, pharma, and footwear. These policies are aimed at enhancing the state's economic landscape, with a focus on policy-driven development, as highlighted at the Advantage Vidarbha 2026 conclave.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government is set to introduce seven new industrial policies to catalyze growth across vital sectors, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and footwear. This announcement came during the International Business Conclave at Advantage Vidarbha 2026 in Nagpur.
The Chief Minister emphasized Maharashtra's commitment to policy-driven growth, highlighting the effective implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as a key strength. He pointed to the state's Global Capability Centres and Bamboo Industry Policy as national benchmarks.
The event also witnessed the signing of three substantial MoUs, including a Rs 631 crore investment by CARE Hospitals and a Rs 10,000 crore commitment from Galaxy Solar Company. Telecommunications firm GR Infrastructure also pledged Rs 200 crore towards developing the infrastructure sector, underlining Maharashtra's vibrant industrial expansion.
