Left Menu

Indian Goods Gain Advantage in US Market Amid Tariff Cuts

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Indian goods will benefit from lower tariffs in the US compared to competitors like China. The new bilateral trade agreement set to reduce India's tariffs to 18% will boost sectors such as textiles, leather, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:03 IST
Indian Goods Gain Advantage in US Market Amid Tariff Cuts
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has revealed promising developments for Indian goods entering the US market. Speaking on Sunday, he noted that India is positioned advantageously against competitors following a mutual agreement to reduce reciprocal tariffs to 18%, offering Indian products a significant cost edge.

The trade agreement, awaiting finalization by mid-March, sets India's reciprocal tariffs among the lowest globally. Competing nations face higher levies, with China's tariffs at 35% and other ASEAN nations at around 19% to 40%. Consequently, India's labor-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and handicrafts are poised to thrive in the US with pricing advantages.

Addressing criticisms on the 18% tariff decision, Goyal asserted that concerns are unfounded. He stressed the move's long-term benefits, especially for India's agriculture and fishing exports, which he claims will spur economic growth and increase farmer incomes significantly.

TRENDING

1
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
2
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India
3
India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: HM Amit Shah in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: H...

 India
4
Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order issue; it is ideology-driven challenge: Amit Shah

Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order iss...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026