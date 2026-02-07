Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Agreement

The Congress recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the interim trade deal with the US, alleging that the agreement favors American interests over India's. Concerns include increased US oversight on India's oil imports from Russia, potential trade deficits, and impacts on Indian farmers and IT exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:01 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has directed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the interim trade deal with the United States is overtly advantageous to the latter. Congress accuses the Indian government of compromising on national interests, particularly concerning the oil import monitoring policies imposed by the US.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, expressed discontent over India's heightened import duties on certain products, predicting a shift from a trade surplus to a potential deficit. He conveyed concerns that the agreement might adversely affect Indian farmers and IT service exports, despite Modi's assurances of economic growth and opportunity creation.

In response, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the agreement would enhance the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to bolster Indian agriculture and entrepreneurship. The deal, according to Modi, positions both nations towards a beneficial future bilateral trade agreement, offering market expansion and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

 India
2
Olympians Dream of Super Bowl Glory from Afar

Olympians Dream of Super Bowl Glory from Afar

 Global
3
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Boosting Economic Synergy

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Boosting Economic Synergy

 India
4
Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026