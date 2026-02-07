Congress Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Agreement

The Congress party has directed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the interim trade deal with the United States is overtly advantageous to the latter. Congress accuses the Indian government of compromising on national interests, particularly concerning the oil import monitoring policies imposed by the US.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, expressed discontent over India's heightened import duties on certain products, predicting a shift from a trade surplus to a potential deficit. He conveyed concerns that the agreement might adversely affect Indian farmers and IT service exports, despite Modi's assurances of economic growth and opportunity creation.

In response, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the agreement would enhance the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to bolster Indian agriculture and entrepreneurship. The deal, according to Modi, positions both nations towards a beneficial future bilateral trade agreement, offering market expansion and employment generation.

