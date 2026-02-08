Controversial Clash Over Construction Leads to Tragic Death

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as elderly Tulsi Adhikari died following an alleged altercation involving TMC councillor Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya. The confrontation began over Adhikari's protest against ongoing illegal construction outside his home.

According to the family's police complaint, tensions flared when Bhattacharya arrived at the scene, leading to a heated exchange. Allegedly, Bhattacharya resorted to physical assault, causing Adhikari to collapse and later pass away at Jagadish Chandra Bose Hospital.

Bhattacharya denied the assault claims, suggesting political motives aimed at defaming him. Meanwhile, the local community has called for his immediate arrest, and police investigations are ongoing, with a post-mortem pending to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)