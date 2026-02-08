Fuel Starvation Forces Emergency Landing of Historic Cessna in Karnataka

A Cessna 172 trainer aircraft over 50 years old, operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy, was forced to land in an open field in Karnataka on Sunday. The emergency landing occurred due to suspected fuel starvation, according to a statement from the civil aviation ministry.

The aircraft was en route from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it crashed near Vijayapura, approximately 50 to 70 kilometers from Belagavi airport. On board were a flight instructor and a trainee pilot. Fortunately, both escaped with minor injuries. The aircraft, which was manufactured in 1975, broke into three pieces upon impact.

Redbird Flight Training Academy has confirmed that further investigations will be conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The trainers involved, Captain Kunal Malhotra and trainee pilot Goutham Sankar P R, were medically examined and are reported safe.

