AI-Driven Tool to Combat Fake News in Karnataka

The Karnataka cabinet approved the AI-driven Social Media Analytical Solution (SMAS) to identify and curb fake news and misinformation at its source. With an allocated budget of Rs 67.20 crore, the initiative will enhance online safety and decision-making without affecting mainstream media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has greenlit the Social Media Analytical Solution (SMAS), a sophisticated AI-based tool designed to tackle the growing challenge of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms.

Approved with an estimated budget of Rs 67.20 crore, the SMAS aims to monitor and analyze social media content without any human intervention. According to Minister H K Patil, the solution will help not only in detecting misinformation but also in tracking recruitment efforts by terrorist groups.

While digital platforms of mainstream media remain unaffected, the SMAS will identify harmful online posts and alert authorities if necessary. The initiative underscores the importance of technological solutions in maintaining public safety and informed decision-making, as government officials assert its legality in screening potential online threats.

