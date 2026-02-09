Left Menu

IPO Boom: 2026 Set to Break Records with Big Names

U.S. IPO markets are predicted to rebound significantly in 2026, with proceeds expected to quadruple to $160 billion. Major companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are nearing public listings. While the number of IPOs is expected to grow, volatile software stocks pose a valuation risk to this forecast.

The U.S. equity markets are gearing up for a remarkable surge in IPO activity in 2026. Goldman Sachs analysts project proceeds to soar to $160 billion, with notable companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic on the verge of going public.

This anticipated growth represents a doubling of the number of IPOs to 120, spurred by favorable economic conditions and rejuvenated interest in dealmaking. Once initiated, it could mark a historic year for proceeds, although it will account for only a tiny portion of the entire U.S. market capitalization.

Key players in the IPO queue include AI equipment maker Forgent Power and biotech firm Eikon Therapeutics, along with the highly valued AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems. Despite potential gains, analysts caution that market conditions, especially the performance of software stocks, could affect overall success.

