Elon Musk's Lunar Ambitions: SpaceX Eyes Self-Growing City on the Moon

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, aims to build a 'self-growing city' on the moon within a decade. Shifting focus from Mars, the priority is ensuring civilization's future. Amid competition with China, SpaceX plans a $50 billion public offering and explores AI-driven space data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:58 IST
Elon Musk

In a groundbreaking shift, Elon Musk has announced SpaceX's intentions to construct a 'self-growing city' on the moon. This initiative, which could materialize in less than a decade, marks a significant pivot from SpaceX's previous Mars-centric goals.

Musk, who once viewed the moon as a distraction, now sees it as a more immediate priority to secure civilization's future. This comes amidst rising competition with China, as the last human lunar visit was in 1972.

SpaceX, eyeing a $50 billion public offering, is also bolstering its capabilities by integrating AI for more energy-efficient space data centers. Meanwhile, Musk continues to push Tesla towards robotics and autonomous driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

