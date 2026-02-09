Left Menu

Charging Ahead: Euler Motors and Jio-bp's EV Infrastructure Expansion

Euler Motors and Jio-bp have announced a partnership to enhance electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. Aimed at logistics hubs, the collaboration focuses on bolstering charging accessibility, ultimately aiding the growth of electric commercial vehicles and helping to reduce urban emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:50 IST
Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors has partnered with Jio-bp to strengthen electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. This collaboration focuses on logistics hubs, promoting greater accessibility and supporting the expansion of commercial electric vehicles.

The strategic alliance aims to tackle key challenges in EV charging, with plans to identify and establish infrastructure in high-demand business areas. This is expected to help accelerate the electrification of commercial logistics, reduce emissions, and enhance freight efficiency.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria emphasized the critical role of such partnerships in fostering sustainable mobility. Ashish Tandon of Euler Motors highlighted the MoU's focus on coordinated efforts to deliver impactful business solutions and strengthen the EV ecosystem.

