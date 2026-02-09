Policeman's Viral Abuse: Migrant Workers Caught in Political Crossfire
A viral video showing a Tamil Nadu policeman abusing a migrant worker has ignited political tensions. Both AIADMK and BJP criticized the DMK regime, demanding action. The incident highlights issues of underlying prejudice against migrant workers, fueling debate about their treatment and contribution to the state's economy.
A viral video, allegedly showcasing a Tamil Nadu policeman verbally and physically abusing a migrant worker, has stirred controversy, leading to the officer's suspension. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the policeman issuing threats and using expletives over open shop timings.
The Tamil Nadu opposition party AIADMK and the BJP condemned the government's role in fostering an environment hostile to migrant workers. They criticized the DMK regime for allegedly promoting derogatory language and attitudes affecting these workers, pivotal to the state's economy.
As political parties demand accountability, the event highlights systemic issues around the treatment of migrant workers. Former BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai emphasized their critical economic contributions, decrying the growing trend of abuse and calling for change in policy and attitude.
