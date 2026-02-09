Left Menu

Germany's Yield Gap Climbs: A Eurozone Bond Market Analysis

Germany's 10-30 year yield gap hits a seven-year high due to investor unease over fiscal policy and Japanese yields. The outcome of Japan's election and upcoming U.S. data heighten market anticipation. Eurozone bond volatility is underscored by potential fiscal expansions and geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:48 IST
Germany's government bond market saw its yield gap between 10 and 30-year bonds reach a fresh seven-year high on Monday, as concerns over fiscal policies and the effect of rising Japanese yields on euro-area bonds mounted among investors.

Germany's 30-year bond yields, more exposed to long-term fiscal anxieties, rose by 3 basis points to 3.08%, and the gap with 10-year yields widened significantly. In parallel, Japanese bond yields increased post-election, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition paved the way for tax cuts and military boosts against China.

Meanwhile, focus in the U.S. centered on anticipated data that could influence Federal Reserve decisions. Eurozone and U.S. borrowing costs showed mixed responses, highlighting the complex fiscal and geopolitical outlooks influencing global bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

