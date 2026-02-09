Germany's Yield Gap Climbs: A Eurozone Bond Market Analysis

Germany's government bond market saw its yield gap between 10 and 30-year bonds reach a fresh seven-year high on Monday, as concerns over fiscal policies and the effect of rising Japanese yields on euro-area bonds mounted among investors.

Germany's 30-year bond yields, more exposed to long-term fiscal anxieties, rose by 3 basis points to 3.08%, and the gap with 10-year yields widened significantly. In parallel, Japanese bond yields increased post-election, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition paved the way for tax cuts and military boosts against China.

Meanwhile, focus in the U.S. centered on anticipated data that could influence Federal Reserve decisions. Eurozone and U.S. borrowing costs showed mixed responses, highlighting the complex fiscal and geopolitical outlooks influencing global bond markets.

