Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

The fischer group of companies is charting a new path by launching a national subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, marking its 51st global operating company. This new venture positions the fastening pioneer from Germany at the epicenter of one of the world's most dynamic markets.

Saudi Arabia, undergoing significant transformation driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, presents opportunities in innovation, sustainability, and monumental construction projects. Owner Prof. Klaus Fischer emphasizes the strategic importance of the Saudi market, highlighting the new branches in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Tabuk, with the production facility located in Dammam.

Fischer's involvement in large-scale projects is already evident. From providing structural safety at Jeddah Tower to contributing to the Red Sea Project and the Solitaire Mall, fischer's expertise is in high demand. As Saudi Arabia embarks on a historic construction boom, fischer stands prepared to support the country's growth with its local presence and global expertise.