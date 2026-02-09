High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ramped up its oversight on the aviation sector, issuing a total of 352 show cause notices to commercial airlines in the past two years, according to recent government data. Major players like IndiGo and Air India faced the bulk of these notices, with 98 and 84 issued to them, respectively, spanning from January 2024 to December 2025.

Additional carriers such as Air India Express, SpiceJet, and the newly merged AIX Connect also found themselves under scrutiny, receiving 65, 45, and 7 notices respectively during this time. In total, airlines were penalized in 139 cases, while warnings were given in 113 following the DGCA's evaluation of compliance levels.

In a statement to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol conveyed that alongside these notices, DGCA has implemented a robust system to monitor aspects such as aircraft induction and on-time performance. The aviation watchdog's vigilance reflects its commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and passenger safety.

