Left Menu

High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued 352 show cause notices to commercial airlines over the past two years for various violations. IndiGo and Air India topped the list, receiving 98 and 84 notices, respectively. Penalties were imposed for 139 notices, while 113 resulted in warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:06 IST
High-Flying Alerts: DGCA's Watchful Eye on Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ramped up its oversight on the aviation sector, issuing a total of 352 show cause notices to commercial airlines in the past two years, according to recent government data. Major players like IndiGo and Air India faced the bulk of these notices, with 98 and 84 issued to them, respectively, spanning from January 2024 to December 2025.

Additional carriers such as Air India Express, SpiceJet, and the newly merged AIX Connect also found themselves under scrutiny, receiving 65, 45, and 7 notices respectively during this time. In total, airlines were penalized in 139 cases, while warnings were given in 113 following the DGCA's evaluation of compliance levels.

In a statement to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol conveyed that alongside these notices, DGCA has implemented a robust system to monitor aspects such as aircraft induction and on-time performance. The aviation watchdog's vigilance reflects its commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

 India
2
Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

 India
3
EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

 Italy
4
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026